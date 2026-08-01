Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-57)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | CIN: (+108)

PIT: (-118) | CIN: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 10-4, 4.05 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-6, 3.85 ERA

The Pirates will call on Braxton Ashcraft (10-4) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (5-6). Ashcraft's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ashcraft's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-4). The Reds are 11-11-0 ATS in Abbott's 22 starts with a set spread. The Reds have an 8-10 record in Abbott's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64.4%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Pirates, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Pittsburgh is -118 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Pirates are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +130 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -156.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

Pirates versus Reds, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (55%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 25-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 109 opportunities.

The Pirates are 55-54-0 against the spread in their 109 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 36 of the 74 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.6%).

Cincinnati is 21-27 (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Reds have played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-49-1).

The Reds have a 59-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .453.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 104 hits. He is batting .257 this season and has 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 70th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified batters.

Lowe has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.414) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Gonzales has recorded at least one base hit in 15 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Jake Mangum has been key for Pittsburgh with 86 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Mangum heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-best .477 slugging percentage. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Stewart enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 100 hits and a .358 OBP. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .508.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .258 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

7/31/2026: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/30/2026: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2026: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2026: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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