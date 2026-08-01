Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (56-55) vs. Texas Rangers (55-55)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | TEX: (+112)

HOU: (-122) | TEX: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

HOU: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67 ERA). Blanco has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Blanco's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have an 11-9-0 record against the spread in deGrom's starts. The Rangers have a 2-3 record in deGrom's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.4%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -122 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -205 to cover.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The Astros-Rangers contest on Aug. 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 111 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 55-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 55 total times this season. They've finished 26-29 in those games.

Texas has gone 8-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

The Rangers have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-46-5).

The Rangers are 52-57-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 128 hits and an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .641. He's batting .324.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Christian Walker has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Walker has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 78 hits, an OBP of .370 plus a slugging percentage of .508.

Pena enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .413 with two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has accumulated 93 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .269 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 38 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Brandon Nimmo has a slugging percentage of .425, a team-high for the Rangers.

Jake Burger is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

7/31/2026: 11-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/11/2026: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/10/2026: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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