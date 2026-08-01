Rockies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Rockies vs Royals Game Info

Colorado Rockies (43-67) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-65)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Royals.TV

Rockies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-110) | KC: (+100)

COL: (-110) | KC: (+100) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142)

COL: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rockies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-5, 5.73 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 5-3, 4.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Feltner (3-5) for the Rockies and Luinder Avila (5-3) for the Royals. Feltner and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Feltner's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 8-3-0 ATS in Avila's 11 starts with a set spread. The Royals have an 8-3 record in Avila's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rockies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.3%)

Rockies vs Royals Moneyline

Colorado is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +100 underdog on the road.

Rockies vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Royals are +142 to cover, while the Rockies are -172 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Royals Over/Under

Rockies versus Royals, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 12.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rockies were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Colorado has played as a favorite of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Rockies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 50 of 107 chances this season.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 57-50-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 29-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 23-36 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (39%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-55-2).

The Royals have a 52-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield leads Colorado OPS (.839) this season. He has a .293 batting average, an on-base percentage of .375, and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk and an RBI.

Jake McCarthy is batting .289 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging in the major leagues.

Hunter Goodman has 95 hits and is batting .251 this season.

Kyle Karros is batting .266 with a .365 OBP and 37 RBI for Colorado this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is batting .235 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 115th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jac Caglianone has 91 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 81st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Michael Massey is batting .262 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

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