Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (56-55) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (58-52)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-172) | ARI: (+158)

CLE: (-172) | ARI: (+158) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

CLE: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-6, 2.59 ERA vs Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 5.00 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Parker Messick (8-6, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Kohl Drake. Messick's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Messick's team has won 46.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-8). Drake has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks failed to cover in both opportunities. The Diamondbacks have always been the moneyline underdog when Drake starts this season.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (58.5%)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Cleveland is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +158 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Cleveland is +122 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Diamondbacks on Aug. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 2-1 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 105 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 51-54-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 26-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.3% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 4-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (44.4%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 109 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-59-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 58-51-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 96 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .277 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .236 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 112th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the majors.

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 87 hits.

Kwan takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has racked up a slugging percentage of .451, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Marte takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Corbin Carroll's 98 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .231 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 68 walks.

Gabriel Moreno leads his team with a .391 OBP.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/31/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/20/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2024: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/18/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/16/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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