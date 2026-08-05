Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (64-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and Cardinals.TV

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | STL: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | STL: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-5, 4.14 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 11-6, 3.72 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (8-5, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA). Warren and his team have a record of 11-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Cardinals have a 13-8-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.9%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cardinals. The Yankees are +138 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -166.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Cardinals on Aug. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 27 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 111 opportunities.

The Yankees are 53-58-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 36 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, St. Louis has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

In the 111 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-62-6).

The Cardinals have put together a 59-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has an OPS of .906, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .553. He has a .262 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 104 hits, which leads New York batters this season. He's batting .285 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 20th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Grisham has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .218 with a .293 OBP and 46 RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .480, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker leads his team with 123 hits. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .357 on-base percentage leads his team.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/4/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186) 8/3/2026: 13-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

13-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/17/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/16/2025: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/15/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/1/2024: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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