Mets vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Mets vs Guardians Game Info

New York Mets (48-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (57-57)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SNY

Mets vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-3, 2.99 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-11, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Christian Scott (3-3) for the Mets and Tanner Bibee (4-11) for the Guardians. Scott's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Scott's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 5-16-0 record against the spread in Bibee's starts. The Guardians are 4-6 in Bibee's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.5%)

Mets vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog at home.

Mets vs Guardians Spread

The Mets are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +140 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -170.

Mets vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Guardians game on Aug. 5, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (50.8%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 26-29 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 110 opportunities.

The Mets are 51-59-0 against the spread in their 110 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 25-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 23-21 record (winning 52.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-57-0).

The Guardians are 52-56-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season. He has a .256 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 56th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Marcus Semien has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

A.J. Ewing has seven home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter paces the Guardians with 100 hits. He's batting .279 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

DeLauter heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 119th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .259 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Steven Kwan has a .360 OBP to pace his team.

Mets vs Guardians Head to Head

8/4/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2025: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/5/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2025: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/21/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/21/2023: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2023: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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