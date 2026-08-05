Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (61-53) vs. Washington Nationals (55-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-8, 6.72 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-5, 5.56 ERA

The probable starters are Andrew Painter (1-8) for the Phillies and Jake Irvin (2-5) for the Nationals. Painter and his team are 1-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Painter starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.3%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +144 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -140 to cover, and the Phillies are +116.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 51, or 63.7%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 24 of 30 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 111 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 44-67-0 in 111 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 40 of the 87 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46%).

Washington is 9-16 (winning just 36% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-48-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 63-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 while slugging .500.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 35 extra-base hits. He's batting .325 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Kyle Schwarber leads his team in OBP (.362) and total hits (97) this season.

Trea Turner is batting .252 with a .300 OBP and 44 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has racked up 119 hits with a .550 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 17th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .233.

Nasim Nunez is hitting .238 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 39 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/4/2026: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 8/3/2026: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2026: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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