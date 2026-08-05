Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (47-67) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | MIN: (+100)

KC: (-118) | MIN: (+100) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164)

KC: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-8, 4.59 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Twins) - 1-4, 6.50 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Noah Cameron (5-8) against the Twins and Dean Kremer (1-4). When Cameron starts, his team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season. Cameron's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Twins have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Twins have a 1-3 record in Kremer's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (50.2%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +100 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +164 to cover, while the Royals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The Royals-Twins game on Aug. 5 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 12-13 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 53-56-0 against the spread in their 109 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 45.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-37).

Minnesota has gone 30-33 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (47.6%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-47-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 61-51-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .283 on the season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 95 hits. He is batting .253 this season and has 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Caglianone enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Carter Jensen is batting .231 with a .421 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez is batting .216 with a .262 OBP and 47 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Perez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .242 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 100th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens is hitting .236 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has put up a slugging percentage of .416, a team-high for the Twins.

Trevor Larnach has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

8/4/2026: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2026: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/29/2026: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/28/2026: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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