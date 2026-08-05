Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (55-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-70)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and ABTV

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+164) | LAA: +1.5 (-200)

BAL: -1.5 (+164) | LAA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.27 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-7, 4.03 ERA

The Orioles will look to Trevor Rogers (6-7) versus the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-7). Rogers and his team have a record of 9-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rogers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-6. The Angels have an 11-11-0 record against the spread in Detmers' starts. The Angels have a 5-11 record in Detmers' 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (61.4%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Angels, Baltimore is the favorite at -132, and Los Angeles is +112 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Orioles are +164 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -200.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Angels contest on Aug. 5 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 15-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 112 opportunities.

The Orioles are 58-54-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 86 total times this season. They've finished 30-56 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 22-40 record (winning only 35.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Angels have played in 112 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-61-2).

The Angels have gone 57-55-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 106 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .217 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 133rd, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Leody Taveras is batting .219 with a .337 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Jeremiah Jackson is batting .245 with a .269 OBP and 39 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-high OBP (.390), and leads the Angels in hits (83). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 56th in slugging.

Trout takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and a walk.

Zach Neto's .423 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .230 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 122nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .275 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

8/4/2026: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/24/2026: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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