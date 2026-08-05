Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (70-43) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | PIT: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | PIT: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+176) | PIT: +1.5 (-215)

MIL: -1.5 (+176) | PIT: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 8-2, 3.01 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-9, 3.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-2) to the mound, while Paul Skenes (9-9) will take the ball for the Pirates. Harrison's team is 12-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Harrison's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 8-15-0 ATS in Skenes' 23 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Skenes' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.6%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +112 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +176 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -215.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on Aug. 5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (65.5%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 40 of 64 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 60-53-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 22-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 12-16 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-47-2).

The Pirates have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 57-56-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He has a .268 batting average.

He is 50th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.375) and total hits (93) this season. He's batting .270 while slugging .503.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Bauers brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .280 with a .337 OBP and 44 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds a has .379 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates. He's batting .268 while slugging .445.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 50th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe's 108 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has a slugging percentage of .398, a team-best for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .271.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/4/2026: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/3/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2026: 14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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