Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (68-45) vs. Miami Marlins (58-56)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+172) | MIA: +1.5 (-210)

ATL: -1.5 (+172) | MIA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 7-6, 3.84 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-8, 3.44 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (7-6) for the Braves and Eury Perez (5-8) for the Marlins. Elder and his team have a record of 8-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Pérez's 18 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.6%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-126) and Miami as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Braves are +172 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -210.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Marlins contest on Aug. 5, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 54, or 66.7%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 40 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 58-52-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 24-36 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a 16-23 record (winning 41% of its games).

In the 112 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-55-2).

The Marlins have covered 51.8% of their games this season, going 58-54-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .544, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .269 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Olson has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average ranks 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 111th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Michael Harris II has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.317/.489.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .269 with 44 walks and 61 runs scored.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a team-best slugging percentage (.482) while pacing the Marlins in hits (142). He's batting .323 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Lopez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards has a .367 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .394.

He is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Javier Sanoja has 22 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .197 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 55 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/4/2026: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2026: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2026: 9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/19/2026: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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