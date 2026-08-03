Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (63-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-57)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Cardinals.TV

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | STL: (+176)

NYY: (-190) | STL: (+176) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+110) | STL: +1.5 (-132)

NYY: -1.5 (+110) | STL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.04 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-9, 3.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (10-6) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (4-9) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Schlittler's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has won 68.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-6). The Cardinals are 10-11-0 ATS in McGreevy's 21 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 7-8 in McGreevy's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66.2%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -190 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and New York is +110 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Cardinals on Aug. 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (59.8%) in those games.

New York has a record of 9-6 when favored by -190 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 109 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 52-57-0 in 109 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-40).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 58-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 106 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is second in slugging.

Trent Grisham has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .211 and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .220 with a .398 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Jose Caballero has 11 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Caballero has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has totaled 121 hits with a .492 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Cardinals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Walker brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with four RBIs.

Alec Burleson paces his team with a .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .249.

Ivan Herrera has a .357 OBP to lead his team.

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