Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 3

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +196 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 99 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 99 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 98 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 111 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 111 games (has homered in 27% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 108 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 108 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 102 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 102 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 111 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 111 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 83 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 101 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs