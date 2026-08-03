Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (69-42) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-57)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | PIT: (+128)

MIL: (-138) | PIT: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

MIL: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 3-6, 5.05 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.56 ERA

The Brewers will call on Brandon Sproat (3-6) versus the Pirates and Bubba Chandler (3-8). Sproat and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sproat's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Chandler's 20 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.6%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +128 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +142 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -172.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates on Aug. 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

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Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (65.9%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won 33 of 53 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 111 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 59-52-0 in 111 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 21-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-45-2).

The Pirates have a 56-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 44th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 92 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .270 and slugging .504.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified batters.

Bauers has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .394 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .270 with a .394 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Chourio heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .382, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .269 and slugging .450.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 105 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 75th, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has put up a slugging percentage of .405, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

7/12/2026: 14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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