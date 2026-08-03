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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Bieber record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

  • Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies

  • Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

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