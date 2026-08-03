Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 3

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Bieber record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies

Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers