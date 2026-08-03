Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (58-55) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-60)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SNET

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | TOR: (+116)

HOU: (-126) | TOR: (+116) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-1, 7.17 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 5.74 ERA

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (1-1) against the Blue Jays and Shane Bieber (2-2). Javier and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Javier's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Bieber's starts. The Blue Jays are 2-1 in Bieber's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (63.1%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Blue Jays reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Toronto as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Blue Jays are -188 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +155.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Blue Jays game on Aug. 3, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 12-13 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 113 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 57-56-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 17 of the 47 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.2%).

Toronto has a record of 5-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-54-1).

The Blue Jays are 51-59-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 133 hits and an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .650. He's batting .330.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 78th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Christian Walker has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Walker takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena is batting .322 with a .375 OBP and 36 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena heads into this matchup on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .447 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .415 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 110th and he is 85th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .342 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .355.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto has put up 91 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is batting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/24/2026: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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