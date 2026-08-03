Rangers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Rangers vs Giants Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-57) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-65)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | SF: (+100)

TEX: (-108) | SF: (+100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160)

TEX: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 4-3, 3.84 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 6-7, 3.93 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (6-7, 3.93 ERA). Quantrill's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Quantrill's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Giants are 8-11-0 ATS in Webb's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have a 1-5 record in Webb's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.4%)

Rangers vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Giants reveal Texas as the favorite (-108) and San Francisco as the underdog (+100) on the road.

Rangers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Giants are +160 to cover, while the Rangers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Giants on Aug. 3, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

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Rangers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 28 of 55 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 111 opportunities.

The Rangers are 52-59-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 35.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-44).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 20-31 (39.2%).

In the 109 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-49-8).

The Giants have covered 45% of their games this season, going 49-60-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 55th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Joc Pederson is batting .253 with a .509 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .360 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .324.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .301 with 25 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Willy Adames is batting .224 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

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