Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-49)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | CHC: (+110)

LAD: (-118) | CHC: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | CHC: +1.5 (-172)

LAD: -1.5 (+142) | CHC: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 11-2, 2.88 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 6-1, 3.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (11-2) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (6-1) will answer the bell for the Cubs. When Wrobleski starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Wrobleski's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Cubs are 7-4-0 against the spread when Boyd starts. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for two Boyd starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.4%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cubs moneyline has Los Angeles as a -118 favorite, while Chicago is a +110 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cubs. The Dodgers are +142 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -172.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Cubs on Aug. 3, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 108 games this year and have walked away with the win 67 times (62%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 63-41 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 111 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 49-62-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have gone 18-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-50-0).

The Cubs are 51-56-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 114 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .874, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season. He's batting .310.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him fifth, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .550 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .270 with a .459 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Pages has recorded at least one base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .310 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 87 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .493.

Muncy brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a walk.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up 118 hits with a .383 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cubs. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .273 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/26/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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