Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (1-0) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSWI

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nestor Cortes Jr. (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried versus the Brewers and Nestor Cortes Jr. Fried and his team were 15-15-0 ATS in his 30 appearances with a spread last season. Fried and his team were 15-8 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season in games Cortes pitched his team went 10-20-0 against the spread. Cortes and his team won both games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.8%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while New York is a -158 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +134 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -162.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Brewers on March 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees won in 80, or 57.6%, of the 139 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season New York came away with a win 44 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Brewers won 52.9% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (36-32).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 3-7 (30%).

The Brewers played in 164 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-72-10).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge had 180 base hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701 last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.

Jazz Chisholm ended his last campaign with 144 hits, an OBP of .324, plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras put up an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .466, and had 167 hits last season.

Jackson Chourio hit .275 with 29 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Brice Turang hit .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks a season ago.

Joey Ortiz hit .239 with 25 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/17/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

