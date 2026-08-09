Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Braves Game Info
- New York Yankees (66-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-47)
- Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: YES and BravesVsn
Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | ATL: (+128)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.26 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 7-4, 3.67 ERA
The Yankees will look to Cam Schlittler (10-6) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (7-4). Schlittler and his team have a record of 14-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Holmes starts, the Braves have gone 14-6-0 against the spread. The Braves are 3-1 in Holmes' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (60.6%)
Yankees vs Braves Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +128 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Braves are -184 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +152.
Yankees vs Braves Over/Under
- The over/under for the Yankees versus Braves game on Aug. 9 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 27-14 when favored by -152 or more this year.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 112 opportunities.
- In 112 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 54-58-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-13).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.
- The Braves have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-4).
- The Braves have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 60-53-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. He has a .260 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 63rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Rice has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.
- Luis Garcia leads New York in total hits (105) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Trent Grisham is batting .210 with a .377 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .215 with a .293 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has accumulated 121 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .267 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Harris II has a .495 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.
- Mauricio Dubon is batting .267 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
Yankees vs Braves Head to Head
- 8/8/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/20/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/19/2025: 12-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/18/2025: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/23/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/22/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/21/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/16/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/15/2023: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/14/2023: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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