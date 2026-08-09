Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Braves Game Info

New York Yankees (66-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-47)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and BravesVsn

Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | ATL: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | ATL: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.26 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 7-4, 3.67 ERA

The Yankees will look to Cam Schlittler (10-6) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (7-4). Schlittler and his team have a record of 14-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Holmes starts, the Braves have gone 14-6-0 against the spread. The Braves are 3-1 in Holmes' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60.6%)

Yankees vs Braves Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +128 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Braves are -184 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +152.

Yankees vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Braves game on Aug. 9 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 27-14 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 112 opportunities.

In 112 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 54-58-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-13).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Braves have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-4).

The Braves have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 60-53-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. He has a .260 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 63rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads New York in total hits (105) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is batting .210 with a .377 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .215 with a .293 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated 121 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .267 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has a .495 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .267 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Braves Head to Head

8/8/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/20/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/19/2025: 12-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/22/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/21/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2023: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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