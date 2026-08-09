Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (58-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-71)
- Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rockies.TV
Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: STL: (-158) | COL: (+146)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-9, 3.59 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.94 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (4-9) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-10) will take the ball for the Rockies. McGreevy and his team have a record of 11-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When McGreevy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Rockies have gone 14-8-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 22 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 9-13 in Lorenzen's 22 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (61.5%)
Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline
- The Cardinals vs Rockies moneyline has St. Louis as a -158 favorite, while Colorado is a +146 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Rockies Spread
- The Cardinals are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +126 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -152.
Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under
- The Cardinals-Rockies contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.
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Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals are 59-54-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 110 total times this season. They've gone 43-67 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has a 15-38 record (winning just 28.3% of its games).
- In the 114 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-57-3).
- The Rockies have gone 61-53-0 ATS this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .473 this season. He has a .283 batting average.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Jordan Walker has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .492, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is 24th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.
- Walker enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- JJ Wetherholt has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.349/.383.
- Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .244 with 53 walks and 70 runs scored.
- Herrera has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Jake McCarthy has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .305. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is fifth in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- McCarthy heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .356 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.
- TJ Rumfield's .377 OBP and .464 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .299.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Hunter Goodman has 101 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.
- Kyle Karros is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head
- 8/8/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/7/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 8/13/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 8/11/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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