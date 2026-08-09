Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (58-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-71)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rockies.TV

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-158) | COL: (+146)

STL: (-158) | COL: (+146) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

STL: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-9, 3.59 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (4-9) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-10) will take the ball for the Rockies. McGreevy and his team have a record of 11-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When McGreevy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Rockies have gone 14-8-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 22 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 9-13 in Lorenzen's 22 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.5%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Rockies moneyline has St. Louis as a -158 favorite, while Colorado is a +146 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +126 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -152.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cardinals-Rockies contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 59-54-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 110 total times this season. They've gone 43-67 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has a 15-38 record (winning just 28.3% of its games).

In the 114 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-57-3).

The Rockies have gone 61-53-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .473 this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .492, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 24th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Walker enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.349/.383.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .244 with 53 walks and 70 runs scored.

Herrera has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .305. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is fifth in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

McCarthy heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .356 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

TJ Rumfield's .377 OBP and .464 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .299.

Including all qualified players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has 101 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/8/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/7/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/13/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/11/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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