Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9
Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Royals Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (68-50) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-69)
- Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and MARQ
Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | KC: (+142)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | KC: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 7-1, 3.59 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-0, 1.16 ERA
The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (7-1) against the Royals and Randy Dobnak (2-0). Boyd's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team has a record of 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals covered each of Dobnak's four starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in four of Dobnak's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (62.5%)
Cubs vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Cubs, Kansas City is the underdog at +142, and Chicago is -154 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Royals Spread
- The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Cubs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -110.
Cubs vs Royals Over/Under
- The Cubs-Royals contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.
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Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 17-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 113 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 113 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 56-57-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have put together a 31-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).
- Kansas City has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-59-2).
- The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 55-58-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 127 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He is 69th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging in the majors.
- Alex Bregman has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.337/.379.
- Seiya Suzuki has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.454). He's batting .286.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jac Caglianone leads his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- He is 57th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Carter Jensen is batting .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks.
- Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .216.
Cubs vs Royals Head to Head
- 8/8/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/7/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/22/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 7/21/2025: 12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/28/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/27/2024: 9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/26/2024: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/20/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/19/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
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