Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (68-50) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-69)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | KC: (+142)

CHC: (-154) | KC: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | KC: +1.5 (-110)

CHC: -1.5 (-110) | KC: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 7-1, 3.59 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-0, 1.16 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (7-1) against the Royals and Randy Dobnak (2-0). Boyd's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team has a record of 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals covered each of Dobnak's four starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in four of Dobnak's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.5%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Cubs, Kansas City is the underdog at +142, and Chicago is -154 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Cubs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -110.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

The Cubs-Royals contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 17-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 113 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 113 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 56-57-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 31-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

Kansas City has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Royals have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-59-2).

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 55-58-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 127 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

He ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 69th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging in the majors.

Alex Bregman has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.337/.379.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.454). He's batting .286.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 57th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carter Jensen is batting .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .216.

Cubs vs Royals Head to Head

8/8/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/7/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/22/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/21/2025: 12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/28/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/27/2024: 9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2024: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/19/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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