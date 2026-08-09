Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (59-58) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-61)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MASN

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | BAL: (+116)

TEX: (-126) | BAL: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-8, 4.08 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.91 ERA

The Rangers will call on Kumar Rocker (4-8) versus the Orioles and Cade Povich (2-1). Rocker and his team have a record of 9-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Orioles are 3-1-0 ATS in Povich's four starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Povich starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.8%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Orioles, Texas is the favorite at -126, and Baltimore is +116 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Rangers are +155 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -192.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Orioles contest on Aug. 9 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 17-17 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 116 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 54-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have put together a 25-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Baltimore has a 7-17 record (winning just 29.2% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-53-4).

The Orioles have collected a 60-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 102 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .275 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 43 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 36th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Nimmo enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Joc Pederson has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.336/.502.

Jake Burger has been key for Texas with 97 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 108 hits with a .340 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .247.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .215 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 130th, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 111th in slugging.

Leody Taveras is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo is batting .205 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

8/8/2026: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/1/2026: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2026: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2026: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!