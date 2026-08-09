White Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (58-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-56)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | CHW: (+116)

CLE: (-126) | CHW: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-7, 3.87 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-6, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-7) to the mound, while Davis Martin (9-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Cantillo's team is 15-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cantillo's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The White Sox have gone 12-10-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 9-5 in Martin's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (55.4%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Guardians, Chicago is the underdog at +116, and Cleveland is -126 playing on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +126 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -152.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox game on Aug. 9, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 30, or 47.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 16 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 112 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 54-58-0 against the spread in their 112 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 41-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a record of 25-30 (45.5%).

The White Sox have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-49-1).

The White Sox have covered 58.4% of their games this season, going 66-47-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.436) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 64th in slugging.

DeLauter will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with six walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 115th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .254 with a .374 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Kwan brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 100 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .234 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 113th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth's .404 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 36th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Munetaka Murakami is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, 26 home runs and 61 walks.

Sam Antonacci has a .361 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

8/8/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2026: 8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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