Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (59-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-72)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and ABTV

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-138) | LAA: (+128)

MIA: (-138) | LAA: (+128) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.80 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-4, 7.24 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Gusto (0-3) for the Marlins and Grayson Rodriguez (3-4) for the Angels. Gusto and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Gusto's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Rodriguez starts, the Angels are 5-6-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 3-7 record in Rodriguez's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (69.1%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -138 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +146 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -178.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

The Marlins-Angels game on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (62.7%) in those games.

This year Miami has won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 116 opportunities.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 59-57-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 35.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-58).

Los Angeles has gone 17-32 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (34.7%).

In the 116 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-65-2).

The Angels have put together a 59-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (145) this season. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367. He's batting .287 and slugging .394.

Among all qualified, he ranks 17th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Javier Sanoja has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Sanoja takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 76 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .311.

Marsee heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a double, a triple and three walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384 and has 84 hits, both team-best figures for the Angels. He's batting .238 and slugging .445.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 107th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Zach Neto is slugging .418 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .226 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average is 119th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins vs Angels Head to Head

8/8/2026: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/7/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2025: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/23/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2024: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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