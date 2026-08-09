Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (73-44) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-60)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Twins.TV

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-245) | MIN: (+225)

MIL: (-245) | MIN: (+225) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-111) | MIN: +1.5 (-108)

MIL: -1.5 (-111) | MIN: +1.5 (-108) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 11-5, 1.63 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 3-5, 4.75 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob Misiorowski (11-5) for the Brewers and Connor Prielipp (3-5) for the Twins. Misiorowski's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Misiorowski's team has a record of 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have a 9-6-0 ATS record in Prielipp's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 3-8 record in Prielipp's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.2%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +225 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are -111 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -108.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Brewers-Twins on Aug. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won five of six games when listed as at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 117 opportunities.

The Brewers are 62-55-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 33-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-50-2).

The Twins have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 64-52-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.460) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.371) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .268 while slugging .496.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

William Contreras is batting .267 with a .393 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 16 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Josh Bell's .424 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is currently 78th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Kody Clemens leads the Twins with 88 hits.

Luke Keaschall leads his team with a .356 OBP.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

8/8/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/7/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/17/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2026: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!