Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the New York Yankees facing the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Braves Game Info

New York Yankees (64-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-45)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and BravesVsn

Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | ATL: (+114)

NYY: (-122) | ATL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+155) | ATL: +1.5 (-188)

NYY: -1.5 (+155) | ATL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-3, 3.12 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Braves) - 3-9, 5.13 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (4-3) for the Yankees and Tyler Mahle (3-9) for the Braves. Fried's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have gone 8-10-0 ATS in Mahle's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Mahle's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.6%)

Yankees vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Braves are -188 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +155.

Yankees vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Braves game on Aug. 7 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 45-30 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 111 opportunities.

The Yankees are 53-58-0 against the spread in their 111 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 13-13 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 7-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (77.8%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-56-4).

The Braves have covered 53.6% of their games this season, going 60-52-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has an OPS of .906, fueled by an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. He has a .260 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 104 hits, which leads New York batters this season. He's batting .283 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham is batting .211 with a .379 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 82 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson paces the Braves with 120 hits. He's batting .269 and slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .261 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has put up a team-best .500 slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

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