Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 7

Will Junior Caminero or Cal Raleigh hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Junior Caminero (Rays): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 86 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 104 games

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

José Ramírez (Guardians): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 79 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 79 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brenton Doyle (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 105 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 105 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Athletics at Boston Red Sox