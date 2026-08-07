Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (72-43) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-59)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Twins.TV

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-168) | MIN: (+156)

MIL: (-168) | MIN: (+156) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 6-4, 3.48 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-8, 5.22 ERA

The Brewers will look to Shane Drohan (6-4) versus the Twins and Zebby Matthews (4-8). Drohan's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Drohan's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 7-7-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (67%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Twins reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-168) and Minnesota as the underdog (+156) on the road.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Twins are -146 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +122.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

Brewers versus Twins, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (66.3%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 115 chances this season.

In 115 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 62-53-0 against the spread.

The Twins are 32-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.7% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-49-2).

The Twins have a 62-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.375) and total hits (93) this season. He's batting .270 while slugging .503.

His batting average is 47th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Bauers enters this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.335/.398.

Contreras enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 93 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .240 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified players, he is 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 85th in slugging.

Josh Bell's .413 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens is hitting .234 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Luke Keaschall paces his team with a .354 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

5/17/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2026: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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