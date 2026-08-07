Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (57-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-55)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | CHW: (+126)

CLE: (-138) | CHW: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-6, 2.57 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 3-8, 5.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (8-6) to the mound, while Noah Schultz (3-8) will get the nod for the White Sox. Messick and his team are 11-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Messick's team is 7-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 4-9-0 against the spread when Schultz starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Schultz's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. White Sox reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-138) and Chicago as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Guardians are +120 to cover, and the White Sox are -144.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Aug. 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 47.5%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 11-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 110 opportunities.

The Guardians are 53-57-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 40-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Chicago has a record of 13-22 (37.1%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-49-1).

The White Sox have covered 58.6% of their games this season, going 65-46-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 102 hits, batting .279 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is batting .234 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with four walks.

Brayan Rocchio has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.323/.379.

Steven Kwan has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Kwan brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 99 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 114th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth's .405 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 41st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Sam Antonacci a has .366 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .236 with 10 doubles, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/4/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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