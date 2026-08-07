Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs White Sox Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (57-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-55)
- Date: Friday, August 7, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV
Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | CHW: (+126)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-6, 2.57 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 3-8, 5.82 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (8-6) to the mound, while Noah Schultz (3-8) will get the nod for the White Sox. Messick and his team are 11-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Messick's team is 7-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 4-9-0 against the spread when Schultz starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Schultz's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.
Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)
Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. White Sox reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-138) and Chicago as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.
Guardians vs White Sox Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Guardians are +120 to cover, and the White Sox are -144.
Guardians vs White Sox Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Aug. 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 47.5%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 11-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 110 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 53-57-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The White Sox are 40-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Chicago has a record of 13-22 (37.1%).
- The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-49-1).
- The White Sox have covered 58.6% of their games this season, going 65-46-0 against the spread.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 102 hits, batting .279 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .440.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Jose Ramirez is batting .234 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.
- Ramirez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with four walks.
- Brayan Rocchio has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.323/.379.
- Steven Kwan has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
- Kwan brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has 99 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 114th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Chase Meidroth's .405 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- He is currently 41st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Sam Antonacci a has .366 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.
- Munetaka Murakami is batting .236 with 10 doubles, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head
- 7/4/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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