Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (67-49) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-68)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | KC: (+150)

CHC: (-164) | KC: (+150) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114)

CHC: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Cubs) - 5-10, 4.38 ERA vs Daniel Lynch (Royals) - 4-2, 1.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kevin Gausman (5-10) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (4-2) will answer the bell for the Royals. Gausman and his team are 9-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season when Lynch pitched his team finished 1-1-0 against the spread. Lynch's team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.1%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Royals, Chicago is the favorite at -164, and Kansas City is +150 playing at home.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -105 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -114.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

Cubs versus Royals on Aug. 7 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (57.7%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 111 opportunities.

The Cubs are 55-56-0 against the spread in their 111 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 30 of the 76 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.5%).

Kansas City has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 111 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-58-2).

The Royals have a 54-57-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 126 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .289.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying players, he is 64th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.338/.384.

Bregman brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .270 with a .364 OBP and 64 RBI for Chicago this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.457), while leading the Royals in hits (109, while batting .286).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone is batting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .228 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .215 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

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