Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Houston Astros.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-50) vs. Houston Astros (57-42)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SCHN

Diamondbacks vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

ARI: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 7-10, 5.40 ERA vs Colton Gordon (Astros) - 3-2, 4.67 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-10) versus the Astros and Colton Gordon (3-2). Gallen's team is 8-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gallen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Astros are 5-5-0 ATS in Gordon's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have played as the moneyline underdog for four of Gordon's starts this season, and they won every time.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50%)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Arizona is +146 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Astros on July 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 32 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 17-14 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 47-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 60% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-12).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-54-2).

The Astros have put together a 50-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .793, fueled by an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .420. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, three walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez leads Arizona in total hits (92) this season while batting .257 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .601 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Suarez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, six home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.361/.452.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Carroll has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, three triples, a walk and an RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a slugging percentage of .465, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 43rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Yainer Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 121st, his on-base percentage is 154th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Cam Smith is batting .270 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .227.

