Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 21

Will Cal Raleigh or Randy Arozarena go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 97 games (has homered in 30.9% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 97 games (has homered in 30.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 99 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 99 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 98 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 98 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 80 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 80 games (has homered in 25% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ty France (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 99 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 99 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 87 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 87 games Austin Riley (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 22.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 22.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 98 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 98 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Shay Whitcomb (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Justin Foscue (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 99 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 99 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Leo Jimenez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians