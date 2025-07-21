Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (51-49) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-75)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-144) | COL: (+122)

STL: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

STL: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-3, 5.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael McGreevy for the Cardinals and Austin Gomber (0-3) for the Rockies. McGreevy did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Rockies have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies are 1-5 in Gomber's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.4%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cardinals, Colorado is the underdog at +122, and St. Louis is -144 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +102 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -122.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

Cardinals versus Rockies, on July 21, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (53.5%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 7-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 52-45-0 against the spread in their 97 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 23.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-71).

Colorado is 19-66 (winning only 22.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-55-3).

The Rockies have a 39-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .421. He's batting .291 on the season.

He is 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 88 hits. He is batting .293 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 13th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the majors.

Burleson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.299/.381.

Masyn Winn is batting .264 with a .322 OBP and 32 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Winn has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a walk.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high slugging percentage (.521) and leads the Rockies in hits (92). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .328 OBP. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .463.

He is 47th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267.

Ryan McMahon is batting .217 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

