White Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees in MLB action on Thursday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Chicago White Sox (56-51) vs. New York Yankees (61-47)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

White Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

CHW: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

CHW: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

White Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-5, 3.19 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 4-7, 4.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Sean Burke (7-5) to the mound, while Ryan Weathers (4-7) will answer the bell for the Yankees. Burke and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burke's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Weathers starts, the Yankees have gone 8-11-0 against the spread. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Weathers starts this season -- they split the games.

White Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

Chicago is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Yankees are +164 to cover, while the White Sox are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for White Sox-Yankees on July 30, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The White Sox have come away with 12 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 10-7 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 58 of their 104 opportunities.

In 104 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 60-44-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-10).

New York has a record of 9-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (56.2%).

The Yankees have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-56-3).

The Yankees are 51-54-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago in total hits (95) this season while batting .242 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Vargas has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has nine doubles, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Murakami brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and seven RBIs.

Sam Antonacci has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Meidroth has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has accumulated a team-best OBP (.359) and slugging percentage (.576), while leading the Yankees in hits (105, while batting .271).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is second in slugging.

Trent Grisham is batting .213 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 138th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .223 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

White Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

7/29/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2026: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/27/2026: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/18/2026: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/17/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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