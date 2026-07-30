4 Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks and Predictions Today Thursday July 30, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · THURSDAY, JULY 30 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL All Odds FanDuel 4 Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today Thursday July 30th Top picks across 4 games · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Four matchups on today's board. We pulled the top home run price from each one, spreading the picks across different games rather than stacking a single lineup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Dodgers DH Today · Board's Shortest Price Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH +200 Comfortably the shortest price on today's entire board, well ahead of Max Muncy and Cal Raleigh on this same market. Dodgers vs Mariners · Today · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Nationals OF 7:16 PM ET · Tied For Top Price James Wood · Nationals OF +240 Tied with Matt Olson for the top price in this matchup, on the road against the Braves. Nationals @ Braves · 7:16 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #3 · Yankees C 2:11 PM ET Ben Rice · Yankees C +300 The top-priced Yankee in this early matchup against the White Sox, edging out Munetaka Murakami on the same board. Yankees @ White Sox · 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Mets C 7:11 PM ET Francisco Álvarez · Mets C +420 The top-priced Met on the board, narrowly ahead of teammate Francisco Lindor, at home against the Marlins. Marlins @ Mets · 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. The Dodgers vs Mariners matchup time wasn't included in the data provided — confirm first pitch on FanDuel directly. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today's Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Ohtani +200 · Wood +240 · Rice +300 · Alvarez +420 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Shohei Ohtani +200 (Dodgers vs Mariners) · James Wood +240 (Nationals @ Braves, 7:16 PM ET) · Ben Rice +300 (Yankees @ White Sox, 2:11 PM ET) · Francisco Alvarez +420 (Marlins @ Mets, 7:11 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.