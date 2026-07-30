NRFI Picks Today: 4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets for Thursday July 30, 2026

No Run First Inning · Ranked by pitching matchup and total

4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets for July 30

NRFI Picks Today: 4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets for July 30

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Ten games make up today's slate. Below are the four that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · Marlins @ Mets 7:11 PM ET · Lowest Total On The Slate The Only Sub-8 Total On The Board Eury Pérez has legitimate front-line stuff when healthy, and this is the single lowest full-game total anywhere on today's slate, with the under favored on top of it. Eury Pérez (MIA) vs Nolan McLean (NYM) · Total: 7 (Under -106) ⭐ Pick #2 · Rangers @ Rays 12:11 PM ET · Strongest Under Lean McClanahan Anchors A Lopsided Total Shane McClanahan, when right, is a genuine ace-caliber lefty, and this early matinee carries the most one-sided under lean of any reasonable-total game today at -118. Cole Winn (TEX) vs Shane McClanahan (TB) · Total: 8 (Under -118) Pick #3 · Yankees @ White Sox 2:11 PM ET Another Sub-8 Total With The Under Favored Ryan Weathers and Shane Burke share the same modest 8-run total as the day's top pick, with the under priced at -106. Ryan Weathers (NYY) vs Shane Burke (CWS) · Total: 8 (Under -106) Pick #4 · Giants @ Padres 9:41 PM ET Sears Draws A Favorable Lean Jeremiah Sears has quietly been solid for San Diego this season, and the under is favored here at -112 in a late West Coast matchup. San Francisco (TBD) vs Jeremiah Sears (SD) · Total: 8.5 (Under -112)

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. The Giants and Athletics starters were both still TBD at the time this slate was pulled. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Today's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now Marlins @ Mets · Rangers @ Rays · Yankees @ White Sox · Giants @ Padres

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Marlins @ Mets: Total 7 (O -114/U -106), Eury Perez vs Nolan McLean, 7:11 PM ET · Rangers @ Rays: Total 8 (O -104/U -118), Cole Winn vs Shane McClanahan, 12:11 PM ET · Yankees @ White Sox: Total 8 (O -114/U -106), Ryan Weathers vs Shane Burke, 2:11 PM ET · Giants @ Padres: Total 8.5 (O -108/U -112), Jeremiah Sears starting for San Diego, 9:41 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER