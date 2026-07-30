Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (54-55) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-63)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | KC: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | KC: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-3, 4.56 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-8, 4.93 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-3) for the Twins and Noah Cameron (5-8) for the Royals. Ober's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Royals have a 5-12-0 ATS record in Cameron's 17 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 2-9 in Cameron's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57.2%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Twins, Kansas City is the underdog at +116, and Minnesota is -136 playing at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Twins are +146 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -178.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Twins-Royals contest on July 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 107 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 58-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 40.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-43).

Kansas City is 13-18 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 105 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-54-2).

The Royals have a 51-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He has a .245 batting average and an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Kody Clemens is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among all qualified, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Clemens has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two triples, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Bell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .410 SLG this season.

Trevor Larnach is batting .288 with a .377 OBP and 38 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is batting .237 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying players, he is 83rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .214.

Michael Massey is batting .270 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

7/29/2026: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/28/2026: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!