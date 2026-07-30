Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 30

Will Heliot Ramos or Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Donovan Walton (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) John Rave (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alex Jackson (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Josh Rojas (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Everson Pereira (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 100 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 100 games (has homered in 4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves