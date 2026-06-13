Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (41-26) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-36)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 7-3, 1.87 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.60 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (7-3, 1.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.60 ERA). Schlittler and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-3). The Blue Jays are 8-6-0 ATS in Gausman's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 1-3 record in Gausman's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Blue Jays reveal New York as the favorite (-126) and Toronto as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and New York is +136 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on June 13 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 36, or 62.1%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 32-18 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 64 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 32-32-0 in 64 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 4-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (23.5%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-31-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 33-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (67) this season. He has a .295 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Trent Grisham has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.342/.409.

Grisham has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .232 with a .309 OBP and 29 RBI for New York this season.

Chisholm has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has totaled 80 hits with a .464 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .304 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .375 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .365.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .230 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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