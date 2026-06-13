Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-35)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

ARI: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

ARI: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 3.28 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-3, 5.01 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Mike Soroka (8-3, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Rhett Lowder (3-3, 5.01 ERA). Soroka's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Soroka's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Lowder's nine starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 4-4 record in Lowder's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Diamondbacks, Cincinnati is the underdog at +120, and Arizona is -142 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Diamondbacks are +115 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -138.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Reds contest on June 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 67 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 38-29-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 20-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 4-9 (30.8%).

In the 65 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-23-1).

The Reds are 36-29-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 67 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .548. He's batting .280.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .248 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualified, he ranks 86th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 54 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .254 and slugging .460.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Stewart enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Steer is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 68th in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .209 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!