Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (31-39) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-29)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | STL: (+100)

MIN: (-118) | STL: (+100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158)

MIN: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-4, 5.15 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 4.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Connor Prielipp (2-4) for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore (3-3) for the Cardinals. Prielipp and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Prielipp has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Liberatore's 13 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.8%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Twins, St. Louis is the underdog at +100, and Minnesota is -118 playing at home.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Cardinals are +158 to cover, while the Twins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

Twins versus Cardinals on June 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 4-7 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 37-31-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 52.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-24).

St. Louis is 23-20 (winning 53.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-5).

The Cardinals have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 40-25-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 72nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 105th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.285/.363.

Bell has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 56 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .313.

Keaschall brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a walk.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .561 and has 77 hits, both team-high marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is fourth in slugging.

Walker enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .290 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera a has .393 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt has seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .248.

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