Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 13

Saturday's MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago White Sox. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CARD

MNNT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Matthew Liberatore

Connor Prielipp vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29)

Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.81%

54.81% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cam Schlittler

Kevin Gausman vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26)

Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.71%

51.71% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson vs. Randy Vasquez

Trey Gibson vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32)

Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Orioles Win Probability: 44.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MIAM

SportsNet PT and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs.

Bubba Chandler vs. Records: Pirates (35-34), Marlins (34-35)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.79%

60.79% Marlins Win Probability: 39.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SEAM

NATS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Luis Castillo

Cade Cavalli vs. Luis Castillo Records: Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34)

Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Nationals Win Probability: 43.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn

SNY and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Martín Pérez

Sean Manaea vs. Martín Pérez Records: Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23)

Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Braves Win Probability: 49.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA

CHSN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Sean Burke vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25)

White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.22%

61.22% White Sox Win Probability: 38.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and DSN

CLEG and DSN Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Tarik Skubal

Joey Cantillo vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40)

Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.19%

62.19% Guardians Win Probability: 37.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RSN

NESN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jacob deGrom

Ranger Suarez vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34)

Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.84%

51.84% Rangers Win Probability: 48.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and ARID

CINR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Mike Soroka

Rhett Lowder vs. Mike Soroka Records: Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34)

Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.11%

56.11% Reds Win Probability: 43.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN

ROYL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Mike Burrows

Noah Cameron vs. Mike Burrows Records: Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39)

Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39) Royals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.42%

53.42% Astros Win Probability: 46.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and BREW and NBCS-PH

Fox Sports 1 and BREW and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Aaron Nola

Shane Drohan vs. Aaron Nola Records: Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31)

Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.78%

58.78% Phillies Win Probability: 41.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ

NBCS-BA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Ben Brown

Trevor McDonald vs. Ben Brown Records: Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34)

Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.60%

51.60% Giants Win Probability: 48.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR

NBCS-CA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Freeland

Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43)

Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 61.68%

61.68% Rockies Win Probability: 38.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS

ABTV and RAYS Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Griffin Jax

José Soriano vs. Griffin Jax Records: Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25)

Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.87%

52.87% Angels Win Probability: 47.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.