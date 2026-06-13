Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 13
Saturday's MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago White Sox. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.81%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.19%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.71%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.29%
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San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.13%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.87%
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Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs.
- Records: Pirates (35-34), Marlins (34-35)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.79%
- Marlins Win Probability: 39.21%
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Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.35%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.65%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.23%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.77%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.22%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.78%
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Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.19%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.81%
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Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.84%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.16%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.11%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.89%
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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.42%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.58%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and BREW and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.78%
- Phillies Win Probability: 41.22%
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Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.60%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.40%
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Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 61.68%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.32%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.87%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.13%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.