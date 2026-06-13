Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (30-38) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-23)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and BravesVsn

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 5.02 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Braves) - 4-3, 3.02 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Mets and Martin Perez (4-3) for the Braves. In games Manaea pitched with a spread last season, his team was 3-9-0 ATS. Manaea appeared in nine games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 2-7 in those contests. The Braves have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.2%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Braves on June 13, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 20 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 68 opportunities.

The Mets are 28-40-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 7-7 in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 6-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (66.7%).

The Braves have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-32-3).

The Braves have collected a 40-28-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.369) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .537.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .260 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 67th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .607, fueled by an OBP of .277 and a team-best slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 54 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .350.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is leading the Braves with 72 hits. He's batting .272 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies paces his team with a .444 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified players, he is 33rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .306 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 walks.

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