Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-31)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | CHW: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | CHW: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

LAD: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-4, 2.68 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-3, 3.88 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4) for the Dodgers and Sean Burke (3-3) for the White Sox. Yamamoto's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4. The White Sox have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Burke's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.2%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Dodgers, Chicago is the underdog at +172, and Los Angeles is -205 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The Dodgers are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -126 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +105.

The Dodgers-White Sox game on June 13 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

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Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 43, or 64.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 18 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 69 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 36-33-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox are 27-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-27-1).

The White Sox are 38-27-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.421), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (74) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.519) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Pages heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.372/.480.

Freeman heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Tucker has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .243 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 97th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Vargas heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .388 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .285 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

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