Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-34) vs. Washington Nationals (35-34)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-5, 5.16 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-4, 3.88 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-5) for the Mariners and Cade Cavalli (3-4) for the Nationals. Castillo and his team have a record of 3-8-0 against the spread when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-6. When Cavalli starts, the Nationals have gone 8-6-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 3-8 record in Cavalli's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.4%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Mariners are +112 to cover, and the Nationals are -134.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

Mariners versus Nationals on June 13 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 12-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 70 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 26-44-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 33 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (53.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-24-3).

The Nationals have collected a 42-27-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 75 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 58th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Josh Naylor has 66 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.322/.366.

Cole Young is batting .255 with a .321 OBP and 32 RBI for Seattle this season.

Young enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a home run and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-best OBP (.407), and leads the Nationals in hits (71). He's batting .271 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 49th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Wood enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has a team-high .424 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .264 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and eight walks.

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