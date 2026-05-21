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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 21

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sandy Alcantara surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

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