MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 21
Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sandy Alcantara surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances