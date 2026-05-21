FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 21

Will Michael Harris II or Matt Olson go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

  • Michael Harris II (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
  • Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 28% of games)
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
  • Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
  • Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
  • Owen Caissie (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
  • Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
  • Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
  • Liam Hicks (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
  • Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
  • Sandy León (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
  • Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
  • Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
  • Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
  • Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup