MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 21
Will Michael Harris II or Matt Olson go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)