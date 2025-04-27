Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (15-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-13)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | TOR: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | TOR: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-0, 1.42 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.16 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (4-0) for the Yankees and Kevin Gausman (2-2) for the Blue Jays. When Fried starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Fried and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.4%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Blue Jays, New York is the favorite at -158, and Toronto is +134 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and New York is +126 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on April 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those games.

This year New York has won six of seven games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 12-14-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've finished 8-10 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-16-1).

The Blue Jays have put together a 17-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 65.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.508), slugging percentage (.714) and total hits (40) this season. He has a .408 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI.

Ben Rice is hitting .282 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is 41st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.

Rice heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Chisholm enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .214 with a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .364 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .278 with six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Bo Joseph Bichette paces his team with a .363 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has an on-base percentage of .412 and has 24 hits, both team-best figures for the Blue Jays.

Andres Gimenez is batting .189 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/27/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/16/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

