Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 16

Will Shohei Ohtani or Manny Machado hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 70 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 70 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Amed Rosario (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR

+870 to hit a HR Luis Garcia (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 71 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 71 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Nick Fortes (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Scott Kingery (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Houston Astros at Athletics

Christian Walker (Astros): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Max Muncy (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners